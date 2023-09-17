Agency offers furniture to families who lost homes in wildfires

Photo: Pexels / Shirin Olyaei

A couple who owns a sales agency representing a number of furniture lines would like to get brand new furnishings into the hands of families who have lost homes to wildfires this summer.

Tanya Kennedy, who co-owns Jay Kay Sales with her husband Jamie, said the owner of one of the furniture lines they represent has a home in West Kelowna.

“On the Friday morning after the fire, she phoned up my husband and she’s like, ‘Well, we’ve got to do something — what can we do?’” Kennedy said.

“We were like ‘Well, ship us some furniture, and we’ll get it into the hands that need it.”

Kennedy said many other companies have also jumped in to help. They partnered with a social media influencer who has been helping them connect with people who have lost their homes.

She said they’ve already been able to supply brand new furniture to about five families, and they have enough for about five more.

“I’ve got sofas, I got from some mattresses left, I've got a ton of coffee tables and end tables. And it's all brand new in the box,” Kennedy said.

Those who need furniture will need to be able to pick it up themselves, and they will need to have an unfurnished rental place secured with a move-in date.

Anyone who needs furniture — or who knows of a family in need — can reach out to Jay Kay Sales through Instagram.