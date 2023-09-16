Neighbours knocked down fire in West Kelowna with a hose Saturday before fire crews arrived

Photo: Contributed Fire crews on scene of a fire off Elk Road Saturday.

Neighbours and fire crews were quick to act Saturday afternoon when a fire broke out in a wooded area off West Kelowna's Elk Road.

The fire was first sparked behind Crown Town Estates near Elk Road and Elkridge Drive at about 12:30 p.m., and residents in the area quickly got to work with a garden hose.

“Neighbours had a hose right through the park and were putting it out,” a resident in the area told Castanet.

“The fire department was there within five minutes and had it out, so it was a little scary.

“It's pretty dry back there. It was too close to home.”

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing up through the trees.

She said it wasn't clear what sparked the fire, but that people frequent the wooded area.