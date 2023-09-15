Boil water notice lifted for West Kelowna Estates water system

Photo: pixabay

The City of West Kelowna has lifted the boil water notice for the West Kelowna Estates Service area.

The service pulls water from Okanagan Lake and tests by Interior Health have cleared it for consumption.

Boil water notices remain in place for the Rose Valley – Lakeview System, which pulls water from Rose Valley Reservoir, and Sunnyside/Pritchard, which also pulls from Okanagan Lake.

View a map here to confirm if your property is in an affected service area.

For those that remain under a boil water notice, Interior Health recommends that everyone in the service area use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

Anyone who needs to access a safe alternative source of water can use the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.