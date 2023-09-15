Fintry reopens for camping after month-long wildfire closure

Photo: BC Parks

After a four week shutdown due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, the campground at Fintry Park is reopening.

Park officials say they received word from the province earlier Friday that the campground can reopen effective immediately.

People who have reserved one of the 160 campsites at the park for the weekend are able to show up at any time.

While the campground has reopened, visitors are reminded that some Southwestern sections of the park remain under the Area Restriction Order.

Please visit the BC Wildfire website for more detailed information on the areas still under restriction.

Click here to make a reservation.