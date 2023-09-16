Apple trees in Traders Cove re-bloom after McDougall Creek fire

Photo: David Dyck

While the cleanup and recovery following the McDougall Creek wildfire continues, signs of life returning to normal are beginning to appear.

One Traders Cove resident who got back to view his property for the first time a week ago Wednesday tells Castanet he's amazed at how resilient some of the trees on his property are.

A photo shared with Castanet shows an apple tree on David Dyck's property starting to bloom again.

"They already blossomed in the spring and now it's like, they think it's spring again and they're blossoming again," he said, noting the trees were fully brown about a week ago.

"The house is fine. It's like nothing happened. We have about seven fruit trees in our back and the fire came right up, like 10 feet away," he said, explaining he believes it was the heat from the flames that killed the leaves on his trees because he surrounded his property with deer fencing that melted but the wooden posts the fencing was attached to do not appear burned.

While many homes in Traders Cove have been destroyed by the fire, it was one of the hardest-hit nieghbourhoods, Dyck says the local plant life is starting to return.

"I'm very optimistic it's gonna look fine, other than the odd dead black tree that you see everywhere in the Okanagan anyways, there's already grass starting to grow in the park next to me."

He says he was worried he'd have to remove the trees after the fire but now he's glad he left them alone, "I was gonna wait until spring just to double check, but a bunch of our trees are starting to regrow new leaves, so it's encouraging."