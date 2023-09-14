Residents along Westside Road begin cleaning up, rebuilding their community

Cindy White

Nearly a month after the McDougall Creek wildfire blew up into an inferno and scoured a path of destruction several kilometres long, Westside Road has reopened and most evacuation orders have lifted.

Scorched trees at the Bear Creek Provincial Park hiking trails are just the prelude. As you drive down the road, the full extent of the destruction becomes clear. But the flames didn’t take everything.

The fickleness of wildfire is starkly evident in Traders Cove, where some homes just have minor damage to their yards and right next door everything is gone.

Wilson’s Landing Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Stu Morton was out mowing his lawn. He says he was on the fireline on the night the fire raced through his community. Its might made him feel insignificant.

“We assisted at the White Rock Lake fire two years ago and we thought we’d see a lot there, and, you know, that was bad but this was worse yet.”

“It seemed like we were running for our lives a lot of the time. That first night in particular.”

Morton says as people rebuild, they’re likely going to have to do more to protect their properties from firestorms like we saw last month.

“Homeowners should be taking notice and spending money to look after their own properties, making sure they’re fire safe. We had done that. Most of the neighbours here had done that but even having done that it wasn’t nearly enough with this kind of a fire.”

Further down Westside Road, burned out shells are all that’s left of some of the buildings at Lake Okanagan Resort, and only contractors are being let in.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will reopen the Traders Cove Transfer Station Friday, to help residents as they start the long, hard process of cleaning up.