Proposed West Kelowna building would city's tallest

Photo: Lime Architecture

West Kelowna could finally see a residential building taller than six storeys.

The city's Advisory Planning Committee is being asked to review, and make comment on a zoning application for an eight storey mixed-use development proposed for the corner of Dobbin and Hoskins roads in the downtown core.

The proposal before the APC is for a mixed-use commercial/residential building on three parcels of land which originally housed three single family homes.

Those homes were demolished in 2010.

The developer is seeking to change the zoning from single detached residential to a comprehensive development zone. The newly adopted 2040 Official Community Plan designates the property as commercial.

Plans call for two commercial units at street level with 65 residential units above. The mix would include studio, one and two bedroom units with rooftop amenities.

It would also include partially underground parking.

The staff report states the land use designation within the new OCP allows for building heights to a maximum of 15 storeys.

The present zone only allows for a single detached home as the principle use. While the urban centre commercial zone does allow for a mixed use building, but not this specific proposal which exceeds both floor area ratio and height.

"A new zone, Comprehensive Development Zone (CD-12) is therefore proposed to accommodate the development," the staff report states.

With adoption of the new OCP earlier this week, city officials say there has been some interest expressed in taller buildings, however no other formal applications have been brought forward.

While the building, if approved and built would be the tallest residential building at eight storeys, it would not be the tallest structure.

That distinction belongs to the bell tower at Mission Hill Winery. The bell tower is 85 feet and 12-storeys tall.