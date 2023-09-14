West Kelowna council adopts its vision for the next 20 years

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has adopted its 20-year road map with adoption of the 2040 Official Community Plan.

After three years of community visioning and consultation, city council gave final reading to the new OCP Tuesday.

The new OCP sets out a path for accommodating the estimated 12,000 new residents expected to migrate to the city by 2040.

"Ongoing growth provides both opportunities and challenges and this updated OCP will provide our community with a thoughtful and balanced way forward for the next 20 years," said Mayor Gord Milsom.

"We are grateful for our community's participation throughout the process and for their feedback as we move forward.

"West Kelowna residents and businesses can be proud of this plan and take true ownership in it because their ideas have been valued and their input has been included in each step of the way."

Included within the guiding document:

Establishes a growth boundary with the goal of creating a more complete, compact, and connected community

Concentrates denser, mixed-use development within two urban centres – Westbank and Boucherie – and five neighbourhood centres – Rose Valley, Smith Creek and Shannon Lake, Lakeview Heights, Goats Peak, and Gellatly Village

Supports infill housing to create a greater degree of affordable and attainable dwelling types

Promotes more economic and industrial opportunities in the West Kelowna Business Park

Supports the creation of corporate and community climate action plans.

Any development permit application received by the city prior to adoption of the new OCP will proceed according to the rules in place at the time the applications were received.

All zoning amendment application must conform to the current OCP at time of adoption regardless of when the application was received.