More orders lifted on Bear Creek Road, Traders Cove transfer station set to reopen

Photo: David and Tonya Dyck A bus of evacuees drives through the destroyed Traders Cove neighbourhood earlier this month.

Evacuation orders have ended for the remaining sections of Bear Creek Road North.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says orders have been downgraded to evacuation alerts for the following properties:

495 Bear Creek Road

524 Bear Creek Road

525 Bear Creek Road

534 Bear Creek Road

551 Bear Creek Road

573 Bear Creek Road

594 Bear Creek Road

611 Bear Creek Road

674 Bear Creek Road

724 Bear Creek Road

774 Bear Creek Road

779 Bear Creek Road

875 Bear Creek Road

910 Bear Creek Road

944 Bear Creek Road

1075 Bear Creek Road

Motorists should also be aware that BC Hydro crews are working in the area and to slow down in work zones.

Residents going back to their properties are being advised that they might not have power for an extended period. They should contact their insurance provider for advice on managing spoiled food and fridges and freezers before they discard appliances.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also announced that beginning Friday, September 15, the Traders Cove Transfer Station will reopen to help residents with cleanup in the wildfire-affected community.

The facility, located at the junction of Westside Road and Bear Lake Main Road, will be open extended hours this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on September 15, 16, and 17.

It is open for RDCO residents, tenants and property owners only. There will be no limit on the volume of bagged household waste and non-burnt yard waste that can be discarded. However, the RDCO says hazardous material and demolition waste cannot be accepted. The transfer station won’t accept building materials, furniture, large appliances or burnt debris. Hazardous material and demolition waste cannot be accepted.

The Emergency Operations Centre has a program for curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers with contents. You can find more information here.

For residents wishing to dispose of waste outside of Traders Cove Transfer Station hours, please visit the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre at 2640 Asquith Road in West Kelowna or the Glenmore Landfill.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station will return to regular operating hours on Wednesday Sept. 20.

Late yesterday, the EOC announced the reopening of Westside Road and also downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation alerts for many properties along Westside Road as well as parts of the Bear Creek Road and Rose Valley Road area.