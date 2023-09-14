Evac orders rescinded for Raymer Bay properties, despite 'unidentified odour'

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

Evacuation orders continue to be rescinded along Westside Road Thursday afternoon.

The latest downgrade comes in the Raymer Bay area, where evacuation orders were lifted for 14 properties on Westside Road:

539 Westside Rd S

575 Westside Rd S

605 Westside Rd S

631 Westside Rd S

639 Westside Rd S

643 Westside Rd S

649 Westside Rd S

657 Westside Rd S

661 Westside Rd S

667 Westside Rd S

675 Westside Rd S

683 Westside Rd S

691 Westside Rd S

697 Westside Rd S

These properties have remained under the evacuation order until now due to a longstanding “unidentified odour” that's remained in the area. Air quality testing has been conducted over the past several days.

“The results of this investigation concluded the odour is not hazardous and the testing also did not lead to the cause or source of the odour,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says in a press release Thursday.

Those returning home to the Raymer Bay area should not consume the water that's provided by their private water system, due to “varying degrees of damage due to the wildfire.” The EOC says residents should follow up with their water system operators for more information.

UPDATE: 12:05 p.m.

Power has been restored to about 90% of the 1,200 homes that lost power due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, and the remaining homes are expected to be reconnected by the end of the week.

More than 125 BC Hydro workers have been working over the last several weeks to replace infrastructure that was damaged during the large wildfire.

In total about 27 kilometres of power lines, 426 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment needed to be replaced.

As of Thursday, about 400 power poles and a “significant portion” of the damaged power lines have now been replaced.

“In addition to replacing the damaged infrastructure, they also participated alongside first responders and BC Wildfire Services in an extensive clean up effort to remove debris and vegetation from the impacted areas,” BC Hydro's Mora Scott says in a press release.

Those who were under evacuation order for more than five days are eligible for a credit for the electricity consumed for the duration of the time they were out of their home.

“While the majority of work is complete, there is still some very complex work to go. BC Hydro hopes to have nearly every customer restored near the end of next week,” Scott says.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

A controlled burn that fire crews have been hoping to conduct on the McDougall Creek wildfire over the past several days may occur later this week, if the forest dries out enough.

The large fire burning in the hills above West Kelowna is now estimated at 13,940 hectares in size. While the fire is still classified as “out of control,” evacuation orders along the eastern edge of the burned area continue to be lifted this week.

Thursday, there are 168 firefighters assigned to the fire, along with six helicopters and 29 pieces of heavy equipment.

Fire officials have been targeting a planned aerial ignition in the Hidden Creek area of the fire for the past few days, but they've been unable to complete it due to the rain the area saw Tuesday.

“With the rain that came in the last couple days, the area that they're looking to burn is just too moist at the moment,” a BC Wildfire Service fire information officer said.

The BCWS says the burn may be conducted later this week though.

“Updates as to when this ignition will occur will be provided once the decision has been made to go ahead with the operation,” the BCWS says. “This ignition will be less than ten hectares in size and will only occur if the weather conditions are favourable.”

The fire continues to show decreased fire behaviour, allowing crews to directly attack the fire.

“This means that personnel can construct control lines and work in closer proximity to the fires edge,” the BCWS says.

“Crews will continue to work on mop up objectives, patrols and extinguishing of hotspots and demobilization of non-essential equipment.”

Fire behaviour could increase slightly in the coming days, as temperatures rise and relative humidity drops. Over the weekend, winds could also increase to 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Photo: David and Tonya Dyck A bus of evacuees drives through the destroyed Traders Cove neighbourhood earlier this month.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

Evacuation orders have ended for the remaining sections of Bear Creek Road North.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says orders have been downgraded to evacuation alerts for the following properties:

495 Bear Creek Road

524 Bear Creek Road

525 Bear Creek Road

534 Bear Creek Road

551 Bear Creek Road

573 Bear Creek Road

594 Bear Creek Road

611 Bear Creek Road

674 Bear Creek Road

724 Bear Creek Road

774 Bear Creek Road

779 Bear Creek Road

875 Bear Creek Road

910 Bear Creek Road

944 Bear Creek Road

1075 Bear Creek Road

Motorists should also be aware that BC Hydro crews are working in the area and to slow down in work zones.

Residents going back to their properties are being advised that they might not have power for an extended period. They should contact their insurance provider for advice on managing spoiled food and fridges and freezers before they discard appliances.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also announced that beginning Friday, September 15, the Traders Cove Transfer Station will reopen to help residents with cleanup in the wildfire-affected community.

The facility, located at the junction of Westside Road and Bear Lake Main Road, will be open extended hours this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on September 15, 16, and 17.

It is open for RDCO residents, tenants and property owners only. There will be no limit on the volume of bagged household waste and non-burnt yard waste that can be discarded. However, the RDCO says hazardous material and demolition waste cannot be accepted. The transfer station won’t accept building materials, furniture, large appliances or burnt debris. Hazardous material and demolition waste cannot be accepted.

The Emergency Operations Centre has a program for curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers with contents. You can find more information here.

For residents wishing to dispose of waste outside of Traders Cove Transfer Station hours, please visit the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre at 2640 Asquith Road in West Kelowna or the Glenmore Landfill.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station will return to regular operating hours on Wednesday Sept. 20.

Late yesterday, the EOC announced the reopening of Westside Road and also downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation alerts for many properties along Westside Road as well as parts of the Bear Creek Road and Rose Valley Road area.