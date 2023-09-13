Westside Road reopens, evacuation orders downgraded to alerts

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro crews have restored power to most areas along Westside Road.

People who have waited weeks are finally being allowed to return to their homes along Westside Road in the wake of the destruction left by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says Westside Road is now open. It has also downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation alerts for several addresses.

Those include:

While the road is open again, drivers should expect delays as a section of the road between Raymer Bay Regional Park and Bear Creek Provincial Park, which will be single lane alternating traffic. CORD says that out of an abundance of caution, people are not permitted to get out of their vehicles or stop in that section of road because of an odour in the area that is still being investigated.

BC Hydro has restored power to most of the Westside Road area but there are still some properties without electricity. If you return home, and you don’t have power, contact BC Hydro at 1-800 BC Hydro (1-800-224-9376).

Property owners are being advised to check with their insurance company about how to manage spoiled food, fridges and freezer before starting to discard appliances. The Emergency Operations Centre offers curbside pickup. Details can be found here.

People returning to their homes are also being reminded that private water systems may have varying degrees of damage due to the wildfire. Some are under do not consume advisory. Contact your supplier for more information. Residents may want to bring clean drinking water when they return home.

While the evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts, those under alert should still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice and be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period.

If residents returning home notice smoke or hot spots within areas under alert or order, they can call the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.