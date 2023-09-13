West Kelowna lobbying for more provincial money for wildfire mitigation

Photo: BCWS Controlled burns during McDougall Creek Wildfire

The City of West Kelowna is looking for help to lobby the province for more wildfire prevention funding.

In a resolution being brought before next week's Union of BC Municipalities Convention in Vancouver, the city is asking the convention to endorse its request for more funding.

In its resolution, the city is asking the UBCM to work with the province to dedicate addition grant funding for wildfire prevention and to simplify the program.

According to its rationale, West Kelowna says the amount of funding available ($13M) is very small and communities across the province are forced to compete for the limited dollars available.

"It does not allow for long-term planning," the city says.

By reducing the red tape, the city says it will allow for future planning and a more effective prevention-based response.

While endorsing the resolution, the UBCM's resolutions committee says it has never before considered such a resolution.

The membership will vote on the resolution when it comes to the floor during the convention.