Small planned ignition postponed for second day at McDougall Creek fire

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

The aerial ignition that was planned for this afternoon in the Hidden Creek area of the McDougall Creek Wildfire has been postponed.

Fire information officer Evan Lizotte says conditions have not been favourable today, but the BC Wildfire Service will assess the conditions tomorrow.

“There is that under 10 acre area near Hidden Creek that would be beneficial for us to do an ignition, but we’re not going to rush it,” said Lizotte.

He says some areas of the fire received in excess of two millimetres of rain Tuesday afternoon, which wasn’t in the forecast. He adds they’ll “take what we can get.”

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a small planned ignition may take place this afternoon at the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Fire crews first announced the plans Tuesday, but they did not go ahead.

On Wednesday, BCWS says there is “potential” for an aerial ignition to occur this afternoon in the Hidden Creek area.

“This operation would be less than ten hectares in size and will only occur if the weather conditions are favourable.”

The planned ignition will aim to remove fuel and help secure control lines in advance of warmer weather later this week.

“This area of the fire is burning in steep and challenging terrain that poses a safety risk to ground personnel, thus a planned aerial ignition would mitigate this,” BCWS said.

“Smoke within the fire perimeter may be visible by surrounding communities.”

Crews are continuing to work Wednesday on mop up objectives, patrols and extinguishing hotspots along the west and south flanks of the fire.

Direct attack of the fire’s edge will be taking place on the west side of the fire, east of Hidden Creek FSR.

“Direct attack is conducted on low-intensity wildfires that pose minimal risk to safety of firefighters. Control lines are established adjacent to the fire,” BCWS said.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations held a public information session on Wednesday for evacuees who are still out of their homes. Officials suggested that more evacuation orders would be lifted in the coming days.