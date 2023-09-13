Only one bid received to build second way out of Casa Loma

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The cost of constructing a second way out of West Kelowna's Casa Loma neighbourhood in case of emergency has jumped by about 37 per cent.

West Kelowna council approved awarding of the contract Tuesday to R&L Construction Ltd. in the amount of $1.186 million.

The overall project, including a $100,000 contingency, $50,000 for archaeological monitoring and $30,000 for geotechnical investigation and testing bring the overall budget to $1.36 million.

The original cost estimate was $995,000.

The city will cover the contingency and monitoring costs as well as 84 per cent of the construction contract.

It will fund $995,000 from capital reserves and the balance from future expenditure reserves.

The balance of the project will be paid for by the developer of Sol Aqua.

Construction of the egress linking Casa Palmero Drive with Lakeview Road is expected to begin in November with a spring 2024 completion.

While a number of companies expressed interest in the project, council was told only one bid was received.

"One contractor felt the confines of the area was too small and they didn't think technically it would be a very smooth job," staff told council.

Coun. Stephen Johnston took issue with the increase and also with a process in which the city received just a single bid.

"We have to do better. This is not a one off, we are continually receiving single bids. Whether it's the timing, whether it's tender documents not being as detailed or complete as they should be, whether it's a bad reputation, we have to figure out what is going on and we have to fix that issue," said Johnston.

"A 37 per cent increase is not acceptable, but given the explanation, I'm not sure what we do on this on this one."

Mayor Gord Milsom was also not happy with the increase but added the project needs to go ahead now.

"I think we need to get moving on this project if we want this egress in place before the wildfire season next year," said Milsom.