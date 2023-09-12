Online info session to take place as more Westside evacuees start returning home

Photo: BC Wildfire Service e Bucketing operations are expected to continue most of the week on the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is hosting an online information session today for residents affected by the McDougall Lake wildfire.

The session will help support those on evacuation order who have recently returned home to wildfire impacted sections of the City of West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of Central Okanagan, including those whose homes were damaged to destroyed.

Castanet will carry the livestream, which is scheduled for between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A summary will be provided on:

Re-entry safety, orders and alerts coordination, fridge and freezer program (Emergency Operations Centre)

Wildfire update (BC Wildfire)

Power restoration (BC Hydro)

Wildfire recovery supports (Resiliency Centre)

First Nations’ Emergency Support Services

Sewer, septic and water quality (Interior Health)

Mental health supports (Interior Health)

Information resources available

Evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts for several properties on Westside Road last night.

These include:

901 Westside Rd S

975 Westside Rd S

985 Westside Rd S

1041 Westside Rd S

1051 Westside Rd S

1053 Westside Rd S

1054 Westside Rd S

1059 Westside Rd S

1060 Westside Rd S

1067 Westside Rd S

1068 Westside Rd S

1072 Westside Rd S

1075 Westside Rd S

1076 Westside Rd S

1078 Westside Rd S

1079 Westside Rd S

1080 Westside Rd S

1084 Westside Rd S

1095 Westside Rd S

1101 Westside Rd S

1105 Westside Rd S

1111 Westside Rd S

1179 Westside Rd S

1305 Westside Rd S

1415 Westside Rd

Evacuation alerts for some areas of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation were also rescinded.

These include:

Lower Glenrosa

Smith Creek and Westbank Centre

Shannon Lake

West Kelowna Business Park

Slightly cooler weather is expected today in the McDougall Creek wildfire zone, with daytime highs expected to range from 20-24 C. The BC Wildfire Service is predicting a rise in relative humidity, with patchy westerly winds in the afternoon. However, relative humidity is expected to fall as the week progresses and temperatures will rise a few degrees.

BCWS says that In the absence of any rain, fuels are starting to slowly dry and a gradual increase in fire behaviour within established control lines can be expected over the coming days resulting in increased smoke visibility to nearby communities. “Increased air traffic is anticipated to continue as helicopter bucketing demands throughout the area remain continuous in order to perform water bucketing operations.”

Crews have been focused on cleaning up the Powers Creek drainage and mopping up around Cinnebar and Terrace Road.

The fire remains at 13,970 hectares and continues to be listed as out of control.