Evacuation orders rescinded for some along Westside Road South

Some West Kelowna residents, out of their homes for more than three weeks are able to go home.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations centre says evacuation orders for 25 properties along Westside Road South in West Kelowna have been downgraded.

These include:

901 Westside Rd S

975 Westside Rd S

985 Westside Rd S

1041 Westside Rd S

1051 Westside Rd S

1053 Westside Rd S

1054 Westside Rd S

1059 Westside Rd S

1060 Westside Rd S

1067 Westside Rd S

1068 Westside Rd S

1072 Westside Rd S

1075 Westside Rd S

1076 Westside Rd S

1078 Westside Rd S

1079 Westside Rd S

1080 Westside Rd S

1084 Westside Rd S

1095 Westside Rd S

1101 Westside Rd S

1105 Westside Rd S

1111 Westside Rd S

1179 Westside Rd S

1305 Westside Rd S

1415 Westside Rd

Evacuation alerts for some areas of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation have also been rescinded.

These include:

Lower Glenrosa

Smith Creek and Westbank Centre

Shannon Lake

West Kelowna Business Park

Residents now allowed allowed to go home are reminded their remain on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave at a moments notice.

"Due to ongoing risks from the out-of-control McDougall Creek Wildfire, and continuing hazard assessments and recovery work in the affected areas, all other evacuation orders remain in place and temporary access cannot be granted, until further notice," a news release states.

"Westside Road is closed through the remaining evacuation order areas north of 901 Westside Road and south of Cinnabar Creek Park."

Residents no longer on evacuation order are returning to wildfire-impacted areas with full to partial structural loss on some properties.

"Do not enter areas that remain under evacuation order as active wildifire fighting, downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose safety risks.

"If residents returning home notice smoke or hot spots within areas under alert or order, they can call the Kelowna fire dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

People heading home can access frequently asked question and other resources here.