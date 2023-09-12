Mother of three looks to join climate protest, can't find one so she starts her own

Photo: Contributed SD23 teacher and mother of three Bobbi Vojtko

A West Kelowna woman is organizing her own climate march in Kelowna for Sept. 17.

Bobbi Vojtko has lived in West Kelowna for the past six years with her three children and her husband. The family had to evacuate as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire and Vojtko says she and her family have dealt with fire threats every year since moving to West Kelowna.

The mother of three now says she refuses to stand on the sideline when it comes to demanding leaders take action on climate change. Vojtko went looking for an upcoming climate protest, couldn't find one, so now she's going to start her own.

“I decided if I can’t join a protest, I’m going to make one myself she says. “I’m worried for my children. We moved to the Okanagan because we love the outdoors but what will the future look like? How many smokey days, heat domes and extreme wildfires do we have to live through?"

The SD23 school teacher has now organized the Kelowna March for Climate Action for Sunday, Sept. 17 at noon in front of Kelowna City Hall.

Vojtko hopes the march is an opportunity to bring people from all political spectrums together.

“I have never done this before, and I am not a seasoned activist. Like many other people, I feel anxious and need to do something,” adds Vojtko. “This is an event for everyone. You don’t have to have all the answers but if you are concerned about wildfires, drought and extreme heat, we need you to attend.”

Vojtko has partnered with Tracey Davis, co-founder of the Okanagan Climate Hub.

“What we need most now are people coming together to demand our leaders act to protect future generations,” says Davis.

With the march, organizers are hoping the demonstration will show mayors and councillors in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country and regional district directors, the time for climate action delay is over.

“The house is on fire and it is time to get on a credible path to achieve zero emissions. That future is achievable, we just need the political will,” says Davis.

