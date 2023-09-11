Premier says there are 'lessons to be learned' from the response to this summer's wildfires in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Tina Pomponio Firefighter from the Pineview Volunteer Fire Department in Prince George watches a controlled burn in the Tallus Ridge area of West Kelowna, with a BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue truck in the background on Aug. 24, 2023.

Premier David Eby referenced the firefighting efforts in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country as he announced the launch of a task force looking into wildfires, drought and heat emergencies in B.C.

He says one of the things the task force will be looking at is the integration of municipal firefighting services in the larger BC Wildfire Service effort.

“Given the scope of the urban wildfire risk that we saw in Kelowna and area, municipal forces were called in from all across the province, said Eby who added that, from his perspective, it went “incredibly well’ given the scale and the scope of the deployment.

“I am certain that there are lessons that can be learned from a wildfire service perspective from a municipal force perspective about how to ensure that response continues to be effective going forward, and sustainable,” noted the premier.

At the height of the efforts to minimize structural damage from the McDougall Creek, Clarke Creek and Walroy Lake wildfires, fire trucks and personnel from municipal and rural fire departments all over the province came to the Central Okanagan to lend a hand.

Eby also says the task force will be looking at enhancing the use of technology to aid firefighters.

“We’ve seen the use of artificial intelligence, for example, really gather steam in a number of different fields, making sure that the BC Wildfire Service has the resources they need. (To) use the latest technology to predict fire behaviour is very important.”

Eby, who's in the B.C. Interior touring wildfire zones, says the province is still focused on the fire battle, but it also needs to improve prevention and response measures.

He says in a statement that the task force will advise on volunteer recruitment, work with First Nations and front line workers and provide ways to make support for evacuees more accessible.

Special attention will be given to improving timely access to emergency funds and accommodation.

During a tour of the Central Okanagan wildfires on Aug. 22, Eby commented on the frustration being felt by evacuees, many who had been waiting days to receive ESS support.