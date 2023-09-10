Crews building guards as warm weather persists

Photo: BC Wildire Service Ground crews performing small-scale hand ignitions in the Hidden Creek area on September 5, 2023.

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says recovery and restoration work continued this weekend.

So far, 125 BC Hydro personnel has managed to replace more than 70 per cent of the 27 kilometres of power lines, 426 power poles and 66 pieces of other equipment damaged or destroyed by the fire.

Other work being undertaken before evacuation orders can be lifted includes natural gas and water service restoration, danger tree removal, hazardous material removal, and slope assessments.

RCMP have increased enforcement this weekend to ensure people stay out of evacuation zones. However, boaters are now permitted north of the William R. Bennett Bridge, but should still keep clear of the western shores, north of the bridge.

CORD does not anticipate lifting any more evacuation orders or alerts Sunday.

As evacuation orders are downgraded, residents can prepare to return by accessing detailed information through the CORD website or through the Resiliency Centre at 403 - 3031 Louie Drive, Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. You can also contact the centre at 250-707-3454 or via email at [email protected]

Evacuees who need to access the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at 523 - 3041 Louie Drive, Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation are reminded that it is closed Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11 and will re-open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.

ORIGINAL 3:00 p.m.

An incident management team from Ontario is now in charge of the McDougall Creek wildifre and the two other fires in the Grouse Complex.

They took command Saturday, as the McDougall Creek fire grew in size due to updated mapping following successful planned ignition operations last week. The fire is now an estimated 13,940 hectares and remains out of control.

Helicopter bucketing operations were underway Sunday, in an effort to assist ground crews.

On the west side of the fire, crews are focused on cleaning up the Powers Creek drainage and the Hidden Creek guard.

“Heavy equipment operations will begin near Hidden Creek today to establish a guard to assist crews in accessing the area,” said BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Evan Lizotte.

On the northeast side, firefighters are mopping up around Cinnebar and Terrace Road.

The wind was forecast to pick up today, with gusts of 20-30 km/h, and relatively humidity has been below 20 per cent.

“Today will be the hottest driest and windiest day of the week. So it will be a good test of how the fire behaviour responds to the conditions," said Lizotte.

“Although conditions are expected to moderate slightly into the next week, warm and dry condition will persist.”

Lizotte said there were no planned ignitions scheduled for Sunday and BCWS was still assessing plans for Monday.

He says people might notice increased smoke coming from the McDougall Creek fire as it is displaying increased fire activity within the fire perimeter, burning through some pockets of unburned fuels.

“If the public sees smoke coming from well within the fire perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned materials, this is typically not a concern."

“However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuels or from outside the fire perimeter should be reported immediately,” Lizotte explains.

405 properties remain under Evacuation Order, including 122 in City of West Kelowna and 283 within RDCO Electoral Area West. Another 12,303 properties are on Evacuation Alert in the Central Okanagan.

Residents from the Bear Creek/Rose Valley North and Raymer/Sail View Bay areas are still waiting to get temporary access after a visit was postponed due to an unknown odour. Crews are working diligently to ensure safe re-entry into these areas as quicky as possible and any future temporary access opportunities or rescindments will be announced on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

A group of South African firefighters who have captured a lot of attention for their uplifting singing and dancing were among the crews deployed to both the McDougall Creek and Bush Creek East wildfires in the Southern Interior.

The BC Wildfire Service posted a video thanking the 215 men and women as they were about to depart for some much needed rest. Their next deployment will be to northern B.C. and fires in the Vanderhoof and Fort St. James areas.