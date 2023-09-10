Residents of a West Kelowna mobile home park were forced to leave their homes Saturday night during a police incident

Photo: Google Maps

A number of residents were forced to quietly leave their homes at West Kelowna's McDougall Creek Estates mobile home park Saturday night, when the RCMP Emergency Response Team swarmed their neighbourhood.

At about 9:30 p.m., one resident of the park, near Daimler Drive, first noticed an ERT officer outside of her home, carrying a large rifle.

Shortly thereafter, an officer knocked on her door and asked her and her husband to leave their home, “as quietly as possible for our own safety,” she says.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous over safety concerns, says an officer told her there had been some kind of domestic dispute at a nearby home that possibly involved a firearm.

“There were over 30 cop cars, there was a huge battering ram that got pulled right up to their door, there were spike strips,” she said. “It was pretty scary.”

The resident says this isn't the first there's been problems at the home in question.

“It's kind of nerve wracking ... we've had issue after issue with these people,” she said, adding they were out of their home for about two hours.

“We couldn't sleep for a long time. Our neighbours are very concerned as well.”

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.