Fire crews continue hand ignitions on McDougall Creek fire as temperatures rise

Photo: BCWS

Fire crews will continue to perform small-scale hand ignitions on the McDougall Creek wildfire this weekend, cleaning up small brush near containment lines, as temperatures rise across the region.

The large fire continues to burn out of control in the hills above West Kelowna. While it's been estimated at 13,712 hectares in size over the past week, an increased estimate is expected to come later today as a result of the controlled burns that have been conducted in recent days. No large-scale planned ignitions are scheduled for this weekend.

While temperatures have hovered in the mid-20s over the past week, it's heating up a bit this weekend, which may cause an increase in fire behaviour.

“We've been making some good progress, the last few days have been good and the ignitions have been going well,” said Evan Lizotte, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer.

“It's been pretty standard so far, nothing of concern, nothing that we were not expecting. Things have been going pretty smoothly.

“Tomorrow will be a good test because tomorrow's going to be the hottest and driest day of the week it sounds like. Right now, we're sitting pretty and feeling comfortable with the situation.”

Crews are working across many different areas of the wildfire, but one area of focus continues to be the Powers Creek drainage on the western flank of the fire. Lizotte says the fire has not yet progressed into the drainage.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says police have increased their enforcement on land and on Okanagan Lake over the weekend, to keep people out of the restricted area around the fire.

“Residents are reminded that while firefighting aircraft are actively conducting operations, and designated areas along the lake are under evacuation order, boats are required to stay off the water north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to Fintry Provincial Park,” the EOC says.

“Under the Emergency Act, the public is not allowed to access evacuation zones by foot, on- or off-road vehicles, by boat or by air. Offenders can be arrested and can face charges and substantial fines.”

Some evacuees were allowed to temporarily return to their homes last week to grab any important items, but the EOC says those who missed the temporary windows will not be allowed to return until evacuation orders are lifted.

Residents in the the Bear Creeks/Rose Valley North and Raymer/Sail View Bay areas have been unable to temporarily return home due to an “unknown odour” in the area. A hazard assessment remains ongoing.

There remains 405 properties under evacuation order due to the McDougall Creek fire, including 283 within RDCO Electoral Area West and 122 within the City of West Kelowna.