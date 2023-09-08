Drugs and handguns seized as suspected trafficker arrested in West Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Drugs seized in the the recent raid of a drug trafficking suspect in the Okanagan.

Following more than a year of investigation, police arrested a man in West Kelowna last week who's suspected of being involved in trafficking drugs across Western Canada. But he's been released from custody pending future criminal charges.

In a press release Friday, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the Kelowna RCMP's newly formed Strike Force unit arrested the suspect on Aug. 31 as he was leaving a “known stash location” in West Kelowna.

At the same time, seven search warrants were executed in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Merritt, Burnaby, Chilliwack and Calgary. These searches turned up more than five kilograms of different drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, synthetic cannabinoid and 11 kilograms of cannabis, along with three handguns and a replica firearm.

No charges have been laid against the man at this time though, as Const. Della-Paolera says police must first analyze the seized drugs. As a result, the suspect was released from custody on a number of conditions, and police have not named the suspect.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in June 2022, that “led to the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs and the identification of a suspect believed to be involved in the drug trade across several provinces,” Const. Della-Paolera said.

Police say the suspect is believed to have “ties to criminal activities” in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and potentially Ontario, and engages in “suspicious cash transactions with individuals previously convicted of drug and firearms offences.”

“This was a great example of an interprovincial investigation conducted by the Kelowna Strike force unit with the support of our partner agencies in BC and Alberta,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, officer in charge of Investigational Services for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The community impact of seizing this quantity of illicit drugs and the associated potential risk of overdose due to the toxic nature of these drugs is immeasurable.

“The RCMP’s ability to leverage partnerships across western Canada was key to the success of this investigation. The dedication and professionalism demonstrated by this team to drive this investigation should also be weighed with the immense contribution this unit gave to the recent McDougall Creek wildfire police response.”

It's not clear when criminal charges may be laid in the matter.