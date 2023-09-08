McDougall Creek fire behaviour may increase through weekend as temperatures rise

Photo: BCWS Controlled burning on the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Fire behaviour on the McDougall Creek wildfire is expected to increase over the coming days, as temperatures rise and humidity drops.

Fire crews have been conducting controlled burns on the large fire over the past week, working to control it as it burns in the hills above West Kelowna. While the BC Wildfire Service still estimates the fire at 13,712 hectares, recent large-scale controlled burns will have likely led to some growth.

While daily highs have reached the mid-20s over the past week, temperatures are forecast to rise through the weekend.

“The ridge continues to build steadily over B.C. through the weekend while shifting eastwards. Temperatures will continue to climb a degree or so every day while [relative humidity] trends downwards,” the BC Wildfire Service say in its Friday morning update.

“Fire behaviour potential continues to increase today and will for the next several days.”

As a result, more smoke could be visible to residents through the weekend.

“In the absence of any rain, fuels are starting to slowly dry and a gradual increase in fire behaviour within established control lines can be expected over the coming days, resulting in increased smoke visibility to nearby communities,” the BCWS says.

“Increased air traffic is anticipated to continue as helicopter bucketing demands throughout the area remain continuous in order to perform water bucketing operations.”

Thursday, small-scale hand ignitions were conducted along the northern portion of the fire's western flank.

“Personnel will continue with these operations today, Sept. 8, to continue removing unburnt fuel between the fire’s edge and constructed guard off of the Terrace FSR if conditions are favourable,” the BCWS says.

An area restriction around the fire area was put in place back on Aug. 25, and it has now been extended by a week. While it was initially set to expire today, it has been extended to Sept. 15.

There remains 405 properties, primarily along Westside Road, that are still under evacuation order. A number of evacuees are able to return home temporarily today until 2 p.m. to grab any important items. It's not clear when these evacuation orders will lift.