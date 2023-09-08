RCMP need your help to find missing 12-year old girl

Photo: RCMP 12-year-old Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom as seen in RCMP handout photo.

West Kelowna RCMP need your help to locate 12-year-old Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom.

The West Kelowna resident was last seen on September 7, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m. at her family home in the 2400 block of Ingram Road.

Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom is described as:

A 12-year-old female

Height: 5’2 (157 cm)

Weight: 100 lb (45 kgs)

Hair: Long brown with blond portions in the front

Twan-Oiom was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, jeans with white Nike sneakers and is possibly carrying a black Nike backpack.

“Police and her family are very concerned for Kamea-Jean’s safety and are asking the public to be vigilant and keep an eye out for her,” states Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Twan-Oiom is urged to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference RCMP file number 2023-53453.