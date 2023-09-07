BC Hydro hopes to re-energize the southern end of Westside Road

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crews continue to make progress on restoring infrastructure and power to homes and customers impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

"BC Hydro has replaced more than 300 poles damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire and expects to have about 170 additional customers restored on Friday," says BC Hydro spokesperson Scott Mora.

The McDougall Creek wildfire caused major damage to the electrical infrastructure in the area. Approximately 27 kilometres of power lines, 426 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment needed to be replaced. BC Hydro says they have had 125 workers rebuilding the infrastructure destroyed by the wildfire.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 8, crews will begin a staged approach to re-energize customers at the southern end of Westside Road, including Traders Cove.

Once this work is complete, nearly 80 per cent of those impacted will be restored. BC Hydro crews will continue restoration work over the weekend and hope to restore power to the Pine Point area and the north end of Westside Road next week.

"The safety of the public, crews and first responders has been and will continue to be BC Hydro’s top priority as it works to repair the extensive damage caused by the wildfire. BC Hydro appreciates customers’ patience and is committed to keeping its customers up-to-date on restoration efforts," says Mora.

The latest information on re-energizing will be available at bchydro.com/outages.