Some McDougall Creek fire evacuees will be able to temporarily return home Friday morning

Photo: David and Tonya Dyck A bus of evacuees drives through the destroyed Traders Cove neighbourhood earlier this month.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Many of those who are still evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire will be able to briefly return home Friday to check on their homes and retrieve any important items.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says Wilson Landing and Cinnabar Creek residents can return home between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, only by accessing the homes along Westside Road from the north.

"This a challenging time for residents and the EOC understands this small step may help to relieve some of the stress," the organization says in the press release.

The temporary access will be available to those living in the following areas:

Wilson’s Landing Area:

Wilson’s Landing

Jenny Creek Road subdivision

Blue Grouse Ranch (1619 – 1731 Westside Rd N)

Westside Place

Properties along Westside Road starting from 1619 Westside Rd N to 2411 Westside Rd N (including Camp Owaissi)

Cinnabar Creek Area:

3895 Westside Rd N to 3523 Westside Rd N (including Denison Road)

An RCMP checkpoint will be in place near Cinnabar Creek, and evacuees will be required to show photo government ID with proof of address, or a property tax notice or utility documentation if the property is a recreation or secondary property. To enter the area, residents will need to sign and agree to a waiver and a release of liability.

The EOC is urging evacuees to drive with caution on Westside Road.

"Please respect the Okanagan Indian Band and communities by reducing speed on Westside Road and watch for hazards on the road. Traffic control measures will be in place to protect BC Hydro crews working along Westside Road and could result in delays. Please be patient. Crews are working around the clock to repair infrastructure to return people home as soon as possible."

A previously scheduled temporary access time for Bear Creek Road and Rose Valley North evacuees that had been set for this coming Saturday has been postponed.

While most evacuees have been able to return home, there remains 405 properties in the hardest hit areas that are still under evacuation order due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

ORIGINAL: 11:25 a.m.

Replacement crews from Ontario are expected to arrive sometime later Thursday to spell off firefighters working the McDougall Creek wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Sarah Hall says a 20-person incident command team is coming in to replace the current incident command team.

Hall said additional unit crews are also being flown in from Ontario, however she was not able to say whether they would be assigned to the McDougall Creek fire or one of the other fires burning in the province.

During an interview with Castanet Thursday morning, Hall said yesterday's planned ignition around the Powers Creek drainage area was a success.

"We did have a successful planned ignition operation that was successfully completed yesterday, which was approximately 350 hectares in size," she said.

The unburnt fuel was along the Powers Creek drainage in the vicinity of the Carrot Creek mountains.

"I had some of my operation staff just fly over this morning. And the smoke that's present (is from) those flare ups, those are still within our fire perimeter and within our containment line."

Hall said plans today include more small ignitions along the northwest flank of the fire. About 80 per cent of the work was complete 10 days ago but conditions did not allow for completion of that work.

"But today, because conditions are looking more favorable in the area to go back into that same area and just complete that. So we're gonna have aerial resources, hand crews and, of course, heavy equipment in that area.

"With this window that we have with temperatures increasing and relative humidity values, decreasing so we're looking at drier conditions, that's really providing a window for us to lock in some key areas of the fire perimeter with plans."

BCWS said conditions are such that fire behaviour potential continues to increase today and will for the next several days.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders and alerts remain in place, as do area restriction orders first put in place Aug. 25.