More firefighters arriving from Ontario to assist with McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS

Replacement crews from Ontario are expected to arrive sometime later Thursday to spell off firefighters working the McDougall Creek wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Sarah Hall says a 20-person incident command team is coming in to replace the current incident command team.

Hall said additional unit crews are also being flown in from Ontario, however she was not able to say whether they would be assigned to the McDougall Creek fire or one of the other fires burning in the province.

During an interview with Castanet Thursday morning, Hall said yesterday's planned ignition around the Powers Creek drainage area was a success.

"We did have a successful plant ignition operation that was successfully completed yesterday, which was approximately 350 hectares in size," she said.

The unburnt fuel was along the Powers Creek drainage in the vicinity of the Carrot Creek mountains.

"I had some of my operation staff just fly over this morning. And the smoke that's present (is from) those flare ups, those are still within our fire perimeter and within our containment line."

Hall said plans today include more small ignitions along the northwest flank of the fire. About 80 per cent of the work was complete 10 days ago but conditions did not allow for completion of that work.

"But today, because conditions are looking more favorable in the area to go back into that same area and just complete that. So we're gonna have aerial resources, hand crews and, of course, heavy equipment in that area.

"With this window that we have with temperatures increasing and relative humidity values, decreasing so we're looking at drier conditions, that's really providing a window for us to lock in some key areas of the fire perimeter with plans."

BCWS said conditions are such that fire behaviour potential continues to increase today and will for the next several days.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders and alerts remain in place, as do area restriction orders first put in place Aug. 25.