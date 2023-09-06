Traders Cove/Pine Point residents get temporary access to check homes, retrieve important items

Photo: Mark Goddard Traders Cove during, and after, the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Property owners in the Traders Cove/Pine Point neighbourhoods of Westside Road are being allowed temporary access to the fire-ravaged area starting tomorrow.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says residents will be allowed in to check on their homes and retrieve important items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in these areas:

All of Traders Cove Road, Edith Court, Heldon Court, and Siemens Road

Westside Road N addresses from 109-673

Pine Point (695 Westside Road N)

Residents will have to pass through a designated RCMP checkpoint at Westside Road and Lindley Drive. At the checkpoint, they will be required to:

Show their government issued photo identification to confirm they live in the area

Present a property tax notice or utility documentation if the property is a recreation or secondary property

Travel directly to and from their home, following the direction of RCMP and utility flaggers working on road

Refrain from taking pictures of other homes

Sign and agree to a waiver and a release of liability

Residents are also being asked to limit visits to immediate family only and it is recommended those attending be 19 years or older.

The EOC has been working with the BC Wildfire Service and utility crews to make the temporary access possible. “This a challenging time for residents and the EOC understands this small step may help to relieve some of the stress,” said a news release issued Wednesday evening.

The EOC says Traffic control measures will be in place to protect BC Hydo crews working on Westside Road and could cause delays in reaching properties.

“Please be patient. Crews are working around the clock to repair infrastructure to return people home as soon as possible.”

The RCMP will be patrolling the area and access may be revoked if anyone is found to not be following the guidelines spelled out by the EOC.

What is permitted during the temporary access visit:

Drive directly to your property and directly back out through the same checkpoint

Collect documents, medication or other personal items

Change irrigation settings

Pick up gear, clothes, tools, equipment or a vehicle

Check on house and contents

What is not permitted:

Do not stop on Westside Road or leave your vehicle at anytime

Bring friends or family members with you – only property owners are permitted

Visit a house that has been lost in the wildfire if a fire inspection has not been conducted

Use shower, bathroom or laundry facilities (water and power may not be available)

Do not open your fridge or freezer

Leave garbage outside

Sightsee in the neighbourhood or stop to take pictures for friends and family

Walk around the neighbourhood or enter a neighbour’s property

Sift through or searching fire damaged structures or burned areas

Residents are reminded they are entering at their own risk. They should wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks due to hazards and the presence of smoke and ash.

Power and water have not been restored to some areas.

Fridges and freezers cannot be cleaned or moved to the curb, and it is hazardous to open them after a significant power outage. The EOC says a program is in place once the evacuation orders are lifted and garbage can be collected.

For more information, see the Returning Home Guide.

The next group expected to get temporary access will be residents of Wilson's Landing. That is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 and will be confirmed on Thursday.

Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North will be postponed until early next week with details to be released in the coming days as utility crews make headway.

Residents granted temporary access will be notified the day prior through cordemergency.ca including the Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North area.

You can check the CORD emergency website for regular updates and subscribe to receive e-updates.

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control and the BC Wildfire Service was conducting controlled burns Wednesday on the north side and the northwest to west side of Carrot Mountain, adjacent to the Powers Creek Drainage.