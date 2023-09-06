RCMP officers temporarily assigned to West Kelowna help crack down on crime

Photo: RCMP A handgun, illicit drugs and cash were seized during two searches in West Kelowna last week.

RCMP officers from other parts of the province who are in West Kelowna to assist during the wildfire emergency helped crack down on crime in the community twice in one day.

Last Friday, September 1st, police officers who were temporarily assigned to West Kelowna by the RCMP Division Emergency Operations Centre executed search warrants, seized a handgun and illicit drugs.

They partnered with the local detachment to execute two search warrants after a suspect was identified in a break and enter to a large storage unit that occurred a couple of weeks prior. They recovered dozens of stolen credit cards and ID cards.

Later the same day, after witnessing suspicious behaviour near a roadblock on Westside Road, Mounties stopped two suspects and seized a handgun along with illicit drugs and a significant amount of cash.

“Police officers from all over the province are assisting the Kelowna Regional Detachment during this challenging time. It is impressive to witness the commitment and the dedication of these officers to keep our community safe. We are very grateful,” stated Corporal Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the West Kelowna Detachment.