More controlled burns planned on McDougall Creek fire Wednesday

Photo: Chris Ireton Smoke from the controlled burn on the McDougall Creek wildfire Tuesday.

A controlled burn on the McDougall Creek wildfire sent a large plume of smoke up above the Central Okanagan Tuesday afternoon, and another burn may occur later today.

Fire crews continue their work to contain the 13,712-hectare wildfire that's been burning in the hills above West Kelowna since Aug. 15. While hot spots have been extinguished along the eastern flank of the fire, where close to 200 properties were hit along Westside Road, the fire continues to burn out of control in the forested areas above West Kelowna.

In a Wednesday morning update, the BC Wildfire Service says Tuesday's controlled burn in the Hidden Creek area, east of the Lambly Lake Recreation Site, was “highly successful,” burning 146 hectares of unburnt fuel.

Firefighters remained on site monitoring the burn late into the evening, and subsequent small-scale hand ignitions will continue Wednesday to “clean up the guard by removing any remaining fuel that was not ignited yesterday.”

If conditions continue to be favourable, another large controlled burn is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon, to remove 350 hectares of unburnt fuels on the north side and the northwest to west side of Carrot Mountain, adjacent to the Powers Creek Drainage.

“Smoke will be highly visible to nearby community and commuters along Highway 97 while the operation is underway,” the BCWS says.

“This operation will bring the fire down to constructed containment line where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge over the coming days.”

As warm, dry days continue, the BCWS says increased fire behaviour is expected.

“A gradual increase in fire behaviour within established control lines can be expected over the coming days resulting in increased smoke visibility to nearby communities,” the BCWS said. “As a result, increased air traffic is anticipated due to helicopter bucketing demands throughout the area.”

Crews continue to focus on the southwest flank of the fire, where they've been working for the past week to keep the fire out of the Powers Creek drainage. Fire officials are concerned that if the fire gets into the drainage, it could spread towards the Glenrosa area.

“Without precipitation, natural Rank 3 fire behaviour with isolated Rank 4 is possible along the Powers Creek drainage, especially on a slope and where [there are] ladder fuels,” the BCWS said.

Approximately 20 pieces of heavy equipment have been used to build contingency line machine guard from the Glenrosa community, tying into the Jack Creek FSR, up to Lambly Lake. This contingency guard is expected to be completed by Thursday.

An area restriction remains in place around the fire and the BCWS says keeping people out of the area continues to be a challenge. RCMP and Conservation Officer Service personnel remain in the area, enforcing the area restriction.

There remains 405 properties under evacuation order due to the McDougall Creek fire, while an additional 12,303 remain on evacuation alert.