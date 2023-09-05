Landslide, wildfire lead to long school commute for some students, teachers

Photo: Cindy White

It was smooth sailing for the most part on the first day back to classes in Central Okanagan schools. However, some students and staff had a much longer commute due to the McDougall Creek wildfire and the rock slide that has closed Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.

“We have had to extend a bus route or two on the Westside to get people through Vernon back into schools, which is a bit of a long bus ride. We’re making exceptions and parents seem to want that,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO of School District 23.

He adds that the landslide has been the bigger challenge. “Until they can figure some things out we’ve offered some accommodation and the opportunity to maybe take a water taxi there and back as well, for the short term.”

The superintendent estimates a “couple handfuls” of students and staff are affected by the highway closure at this time.

Six schools in West Kelowna remain on evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek wildfire (Glenrosa Elementary, Glenrosa Middle School, Helen Gorman Elementary, Webber Road Elementary, Shannon Lake Elementary and Mar Jok Elementary).Kaardal says while the schools are all open, resources have been bolstered to help smooth the way for students.

Counsellors were on site and a couple members of the Critical Incident Response Team were at two of the schools most impacted. However, for the most parts, he said students were excited to be back in class and around their friends.

“That euphoria is still there so I think it probably even overrides any trauma that some of them may have experienced, at least temporarily,” said Kaardal.

Unlike some school districts, Central Okanagan Public Schools is not experiencing a teacher shortage. But it continues to battle to hold onto the staff it has and attract new people.

“We do recruit people and then we’ll lose them to districts in our region that have less expensive housing and a very similar lifestyle. And, of course, you can lose young teachers who want a permanent contract to a district that is really short in another community in British Columbia, or even, if they have the right certification, in Alberta.

“But, we anticipate that in our staff recruiting and we work very hard. So far, we have been able to fill those positions and deliver the program that we’ve offered.”

This is the first year in several that schools don’t face COVID-19 protocols. Unless the province or Interior Health says otherwise, any cases will be treated like other viruses. Students should stay home if they feel ill and the school should be contacted.

Kaardal says he’s really excited to have the kids back at school and inspire wonder. Wonder is the theme for the 2023-2024 school year in School District 23.