Proposal for a tea room on Boucherie Road turned down by the ALC

West Kelowna council liked the idea but the Agricultural Land Commission, which has the final say, said no to a proposed tea room on Boucherie Road.

In a recent decision, the three member ALC panel unanimously rejected the proposal from April Reimer to build a Queen Anne Victorian style home at 2901 Boucherie Road to operate The Settled Kettle tea house on agricultural land.

Reimer applied first to the city to seek its approval before the application could be sent to the ALC for a non-farm use.

Council voted 5-1 to approve the non-farm use application.

Reimer planned to demolish the existing house and garage and replace it with a two-storey Victorian-style structure with pergola, a small garden and greenhouse to grow items for the tea house.

However, the ALC panel in making its ruling said its purpose is to give priority to "protecting and enhancing" the size, integrity and continuity of the land base of the ALR and the use of the reserve for farm use.

They further stated the building was being designed for commercial and not residential use, something not permitted within the Agricultural Land Commission Act.

While the application suggested they plan to grow about 10 per cent of products sold on the property, the panel indicated the landscape plan showed most of the property would be covered by the parking lot, building, pathway and lawn, leaving minimal space for growing farm products.

"The panel notes that the purpose of the ALR is not to provide desirable settings for certain commercial enterprises, but to protect and enhance agriculture," the decision read.

"The panel finds that the teahouse business and rezoning the property for commercial use will change the character of the property and make it unlikely that the property will be returned to residential or small-scale agricultural use in the future.

"Moreover, the panel finds that natural or rural land also exists outside of the ALR, and in areas that are appropriately zoned for the commercial teahouse business use."