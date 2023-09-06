Latest phase of Boucherie Road construction delayed due to wildfire

Photo: City of West Kelowna

It was expected the current phase of construction on Boucherie Road would be complete by the end of August.

Boucherie Road has been closed between Ogden and Montigny roads since mid July to install dedicated bike lanes, storm improvements and the extension of the multi-use pathway complete with street lighting.

The original construction schedule indicated a completion date of Aug. 31.

That timeline is now less clear as the City of West Kelowna continues to focus on the McDougall Creek wildfire.

"Our focus is still very much on wildfire response and recovery and a completion date has not been confirmed," the city stated in a brief statement concerning the construction.

Many projects were put on hold as thousands of city residents were forced to leave their homes as a result of the wildfire.

Many more were placed on evacuation alert.

Many residents in the hardest hit areas remain out of their homes.

In all, 84 properties have been damaged by the fire.

More work along Boucherie in front of Quails' Gate Estate Winery was expected to begin this month, however it's unclear when that work will begin.

The entire $3.7 million project was expected to be concluded by late fall, however the city says it expects a new timeline in the coming weeks.