Safety concern hampers temporary access to some evacuated Westside properties

Photo: Diana Anderson A smoke plume rises from a controlled burn taking place at the McDougall Creek wildfire on Tuesday evening.

UPDATE: 10:22 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says a safety concern was identified in the South Westside Road area, which means some residents impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire won’t be able to temporarily access their homes as previously planned.

On Tuesday, the EOC announced some residents in the Raymer and Sailview Bay Area would be permitted to temporarily access their properties, which are still under evacuation order, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The EOC sent out a news release later on Tuesday night noting there had been a safety issue identified which will impact access to about 11 of these properties.

“A safety concern has been brought forward tonight and is being investigated near the homes previously identified for temporary access today,” the statement said.

The EOC said until the safety issue is investigated and evaluated, a number of property owners won’t be permitted to access the area on Westside Road.

The addresses of these identified properties are listed here on the EOC website.

The EOC said as soon as the safety issue can be verified, more details will be shared.

Other areas, including Traders Cove, Pine Point, Wilson’s Landing, Bear Creek Road and Rose Valley North are scheduled to be opened up to residents for temporary access later in the week.

The EOC noted its schedule is subject to change based on wildfire conditions and RCMP priorities.

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

A plume of smoke rising from the McDougall Creek wildfire on Tuesday evening is coming from a planned ignition organized by BC Wildfire Service crews.

The smoke is very visible from the surrounding area.

BC Wildfire Service said personnel were waiting for favourable on-site conditions before conducting the operation, which is intended to remove about 25 to 30 hectares of unburned fuel from the Hidden Creek area.

“This planned ignition operation will be the first phase of a larger planned ignition operation and smoke may be visible to nearby communities,” BCWS said.

Tuesday’s operation is being conducted by aerial ignitions and supported by ground crews.

The wildfire service said the ignition will provide an anchor point for crews to safely work from, and will provide more opportunities for future ignitions.

The next phases will remove 150 hectares of fuel on the north side of Carrot Mountain, and an additional 250 hectares on the northwest to west side of the mountain.

BCWS said it is planning for the ignition to bring the fire down to areas “where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge.”

ORIGINAL: 10:18 a.m.

More planned ignitions are in the works as firefighters continue working on bringing the McDougall Creek wildfire under control.

The BC Wildfire Service, in conjunction with West Kelowna Fire Rescue hope to burn off about 25-30 hectares of unburnt fuel in the Hidden Creek area Tuesday if conditions are favourable.

The planned ignition is the first of what the BCWS says will be a larger operation.

"The next phases of the planned ignition operation will be utilized to remove 150-hectares of unburnt fuels on the north side of Carrot Mountain and an additional 250-hectares on the northwest to west side of Carrot Mountain to bring the fire down to these pre-established areas where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge," the BC Wildfire Service says in its daily update.

This operation was scheduled for this past weekend, but conditions were not conducive.

Conditions may be more favourable over the next 72-hours when the fuels are more receptive after drying for a longer period of time.

Smoke may be visible within the Central Okanagan if the planned operation does go ahead.

"Along the west and southwest flanks, the wildfire is continuing to be active on the ridgeline on the east side of the Powers Creek drainage, displaying pockets of smoke.

"Due to onsite conditions Monday, and low intensity fire behaviour, direct attack methods were utilized along the ridge adjacent to the completed fuel free buffer zone. Small-scale planned hand ignition operations are being used to burn small pockets of unburnt fuel to clean up the guard."

All current evacuation orders and alerts still remain in place.

Officials remind residents an area restriction also remains in place and is being enforced by the RCMP and conservation officers.

"Enforcement of the Area Restriction remains a challenge as members of the public are still being reported in the area, particularly along the Jack Pine FSR and attempting to access properties by boat from Okanagan Lake."

Failure to comply could result in a $1,150 ticket.