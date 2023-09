BCWS plans to burn off more fuel in the Hidden Creek area

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

More planned ignitions are in the works as firefighters continue working on bringing the McDougall Creek wildfire under control.

The BC Wildfire Service, in conjunction with West Kelowna Fire Rescue hope to burn off about 25-30 hectares of unburnt fuel in the Hidden Creek area Tuesday if conditions are favourable.

The planned ignition is the first of what the BCWS says will be a larger operation.

"The next phases of the planned ignition operation will be utilized to remove 150-hectares of unburnt fuels on the north side of Carrot Mountain and an additional 250-hectares on the northwest to west side of Carrot Mountain to bring the fire down to these pre-established areas where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge," the BC Wildfire Service says in its daily update.

This operation was scheduled for this past weekend, but conditions were not conducive.

Conditions may be more favourable over the next 72-hours when the fuels are more receptive after drying for a longer period of time.

Smoke may be visible within the Central Okanagan if the planned operation does go ahead.

"Along the west and southwest flanks, the wildfire is continuing to be active on the ridgeline on the east side of the Powers Creek drainage, displaying pockets of smoke.

"Due to onsite conditions Monday, and low intensity fire behaviour, direct attack methods were utilized along the ridge adjacent to the completed fuel free buffer zone. Small-scale planned hand ignition operations are being used to burn small pockets of unburnt fuel to clean up the guard."

All current evacuation orders and alerts still remain in place.

Officials remind residents an area restriction also remains in place and is being enforced by the RCMP and conservation officers.

"Enforcement of the Area Restriction remains a challenge as members of the public are still being reported in the area, particularly along the Jack Pine FSR and attempting to access properties by boat from Okanagan Lake."

Failure to comply could result in a $1,150 ticket.