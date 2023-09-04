BCWS says fire activity increased after inversion on Sunday

Photo: BCWS

The battle to snuff out the McDougall Creek wildfire continues on long weekend Monday.

The BC Wildfire Service reports increased fire activity on Sunday as a result of a weather inversion which led to smouldering ground fire growth on the weekend. Despite modest precipitation of approximately 2mm of rain on Sunday the potential for fire behaviour to increase Monday remains.

The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with brief traces of showers that may occur this afternoon.

Local smoke is expected to hover over the region with winds picking up becoming northwest at 20 km/h near noon. The high is expected to reach 23 with a humidex reading of 25 and a 30 percent chance of showers late this evening.

BCWS and West Kelowna Fire Rescue are coordinating response efforts on this incident with support from the Central Okanagan Regional District, and surrounding communities.



Infrared scans were again completed Sunday night throughout the impacted residential areas along the southern portion of Westside Road. Personnel on site continue to target and mop up all remaining hot spots and heat identified through the overnight scans and equipment will continue to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer required.

The fire continues to burn above the ridgeline on the east side of the Powers Creek drainage with extra attention, including direct attack methods were used along the ridge adjacent to the completed fuel-free buffer zone. Small-scale planned hand ignition operations are being used to burn small pockets of unburnt fuel to clean up the guard.

Rotary and fixed-wing aerial resources were used to support ground personnel to build the guard in this area of the fire by delivering and applying fire retardant to slow the spread of the wildfire.

Now that these control lines are in place, low intensity planned ignition operations will be used to bring the fire down to pre-established areas where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge. This planned ignition operation was scheduled for Sunday, September 3, but had to be delayed. Once conditions improve in the coming days, this planned ignition operation will be utilized to remove 150 hectares of unburnt fuels on the north side of Carrot Mountain and an additional 250 hectares on the northwest to the west side of Carrot Mountain.

Four heavy equipment task force teams continue to build contingency machine guard in the Glenrosa, Powers Creek area, connecting the Bear Main FSR around the west side of Crystal Mountain and back around into Glenrosa Road continuing east above the Glenrosa community. Crews hope to have the machine guard completed on Monday.

The McDougall Creek wildfire Area Restriction Order took effect at noon PDT on Aug. 25, 2023, and remains in force until the earlier of noon PDT on Sept 8, 2023, or until the order is rescinded.

"Enforcement of the Area Restriction remains a challenge as members of the public are still being reported in the area, particularly along the Jack Pine FSR and attempting to access properties by boat from Okanagan Lake. RCMP and Conservation Officer staff will remain in place for the foreseeable future to continue checkpoint security and continue to enforce the Area Restriction Order," states a news release from the BCWS.

Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.

The Emergency Operations Centre expects to complete the process of contacting property owners who experienced a loss of their homes or whose homes are uninhabitable because of the McDougall Creek Wildfire by Thursday, Sept. 7.