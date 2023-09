Contributed

A West Kelowna Estates resident captured adorable video of fawns playing in his backyard on Sunday.

I was working in my backyard and noticed some movement. I looked up and saw three fawns that were chasing each other around like puppies," said Curtis Fieseler.

Fieseler says the fawns came as close as 10 feet from him.

"I ran inside to tell my wife and we continued watching them play from inside our house," he added.