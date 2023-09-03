Property owners who lost their home have now almost all been notified

Photo: BCWS A constructed guard slows the growth of the McDougall Creek fire.

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

The Emergency Operations Centre expects to complete the process of contacting properties owners who experienced a loss of their homes or whose homes are uninhabitable because of the McDougall Creek Wildfire by Thursday, Sept. 7.

The EOC says they have also emailed residents who are under evacuation order and whose properties suffered partial damage but are still habitable.

“Not knowing the status of their home is very stressful for evacuees,” says Emergency Operations Centre Director, Corie Griffiths.

“We hope getting this information will make things just a little bit easier, even though they can’t return home yet.”

As critical infrastructure, such as electricity, gas and water treatment are restored, and danger trees and other hazardous materials are removed on public property, evacuation orders will be downgraded.

"It is anticipated that it will take between one and two weeks before it is safe to remove the Evacuation Orders still in place, due to the extensive repairs needed to electricity and water infrastructure," EOC said in a statement.

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Residents who remain evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire could be out of their homes for another week or more.

In an update Sunday afternoon, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says there remains 405 properties under an evacuation order – 283 within RDCO Electoral Area West and 122 within the City of West Kelowna.

A further 20,111 properties remain under an evacuation alert.

“Residents who remain on evacuation order are reminded that their areas were the hardest hit by the wildfire,” the EOC says in its update.

“Crews continue to work diligently to remove hazards, restore critical infrastructure and reduce risks that will make these areas ready for safe return. It is anticipated that it could be a week or more before it is safe to remove the evacuation orders still in place.”

Another infrared scan was recently conducted through the impacted residential areas off Westside Road, to check for any remaining hot spots. Some structural protection equipment is being demobilized.

Close to 400 homes remain without power near Traders Cove and along Westside Road, north of Wilson Landing. BC Hydro says they hope to have power restored to “a portion of customers on Westside Road” by the middle of next week.

There are 120 BC Hydro personnel continuing to work in the area, replacing about 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment damaged by the wildfire.

On the western flank of the fire, where it continues to burn out of control, BC Wildfire Service incident commander Scott Rennick says it could be several weeks before they're able to contain the large blaze.

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

Fire officials are preparing for the “long haul” in their fight against the McDougall Creek wildfire, with full containment expected to still be weeks away.

In a video posted Sunday morning, BC Wildfire Service incident commander Scott Rennick says the McDougall Creek fire, estimated at 13,712 hectares, has transitioned from an urban interface fire, burning homes on its eastern flank, to a more traditional wildland fire, burning in the uninhabited hills above West Kelowna.

“The challenging aspect that we're having on this fire now is the southwest corner and the south side of it, which is above the Powers Creek drainage,” Rennick said.

“We have the combination of extreme slopes, cliff edge – very challenging areas to work for crews but also very limited for heavy equipment operations.”

Rennick said the concern with the drainage is that late afternoon and evening winds channel down the drainage towards the Glenrosa area.

“What we're really trying to avoid is getting fire into that area because if we have a cold front or a wind event that comes from the west or northwest, with that lake effect, it would not put us in a good position,” Rennick said.

“We're not there yet, we're still holding it on the ridge in areas, we're not at the point where it's into the Powers drainage fully.”

Over the past week, fire crews have been working extensively to keep the fire out of the drainage, as it burns along the western flank. The Glenrosa area was put on an evacuation alert last Tuesday due to increasing winds in the area.

“We're working it quite hard with the aviation assets ... and the ground crews too,” Rennick said.

“We have to do a combination of direct attack with hand crews, unit crews, who are working relatively close to the fire, or building fuel-free and doing indirect line, combined with fixed-wing retardant but also now we have heavy helicopters that are actually doing retardant in inaccessible areas.”

Control lines have been completed in the area, and more controlled burns are expected to be conducted to get control of the fire.

Photo: David and Tonya Dyck A bus of property owners travels through the decimated Traders Cove neighbourhood.

“Should conditions be favourable, planned ignition operations will be utilized to remove 150-hectares of unburnt fuels on the north side of Carrot Mountain and an additional 250-hectares on the northwest to west side of Carrot Mountain,” the BCWS says in a Sunday morning update.

Rennick notes that while most West Kelowna residents can no longer see active fire burning, there's still lots of “free-burning edge” burning in the mountains.

“We're in this for the long haul now. Looking at the extended forecast for some time, we're going to have dry conditions, later-summer conditions into September," he said.

"We're already in the situation where there is a drought already here for the Okanagan Valley and it's going to be a long haul. It's going to be a matter of weeks, not days, in order to get this fire to some state of containment.”

While fire crews largely focus on the western flanks, many residents remain evacuated along Westside Road, while others have no homes to return to. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has started running bus tours through the decimated neighbourhoods for property owners who've lost their homes, while insurance adjusters are now on the ground assessing the damage.

The fire impacted 189 properties in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, and RDCO land along Westside Road.

The BCWS has put a large area restriction in place around the fire, prohibiting entry, but the fire service says keeping people out has been challenging.

“Members of the public are still being reported in the area, particularly along the Jack Pine FSR and attempting to access properties by boat from Okanagan Lake,” the BCWS says in a Sunday update.

“RCMP and Conservation Officer staff will remain in place for the foreseeable future to continue checkpoint security and continue to enforce the Area Restriction Order.”

Those caught in the restricted area can face a $1,150 fine.