West Kelowna RCMP teaming up with police officers from out of town to work on local cases

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

With West Kelowna RCMP busy working on the McDougall Creek Wildfire, additional police officers brought in to help with the regular load managed to take weapons off the street this week and recover stolen property.

On Friday, police officers who were temporarily assigned to the West Kelowna area by the RCMP Division Emergency Operations Center, executed search warrants and seized illicit drugs.

RCMP said their officers identified the suspect of a break-and-enter from a few weeks prior, at a large storage unit.

Officers worked quickly to prepare and execute two search warrants, which resulted in the recovery of dozens of stolen identification cards and credit cards.

Later that same day, police said they witnessed suspicious behaviour near a roadblock on Westside Road. Officers initiated an investigation during which they seized a handgun, a variety of illicit drugs and a significant amount of money from two suspects.

“Police officers from all over the province are assisting the Kelowna Regional Detachment during this challenging time," Cpl. Judith Bertrand, spokesperson for the West Kelowna Detachment, said in a news release.

"It is impressive to witness the commitment and dedication of these officers to keep our community safe. We are very grateful.”