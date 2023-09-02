Fire crews continue to fight fire near Powers Creek drainage

Photo: BCWS

Fire crews will conduct a small “test-ignition” north of the Powers Creek drainage Saturday, as work continues to safeguard homes in the Glenrosa area from any future growth of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The large fire, estimated at 13,712 hectares, continues to burn in the hills above West Kelowna, after it was first discovered on Aug. 15. Since then, it has destroyed many homes in the region, along Westside Road and in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

But fire crews have now fully extinguished all fire near homes along Westside Road, using infrared scans to ensure all hot spots have been put out.

The focus of firefighters has now largely turned to the southwest end of the fire, near the Powers Creek drainage and the Glenrosa neighbourhood. Increased winds early last week resulted in an expansion of evacuation alerts in that area.

“Along the west and southwest flanks, the wildfire is still actively burning above the ridgeline on the east side of the Powers Creek drainage. Substantial forward planning has gone into addressing concerns in this area,” the BC Wildfire Service says in a Saturday morning update.

Firefighters who rappel out of helicopters, known as “Rapattack” crews, have completed helipad construction in hard-to-access areas north of the Powers Creek drainage, while heavy equipment has worked along Smith Creek Road to allow easier access for ground crews.

“This has allowed ground crews to safely engage in direct attack methods above Glenrosa. Two 20-person unit crews are currently working in this area of the fire, building a fuel-free buffer zone in the drainage where heavy equipment is unable to work due to the steep terrain," the BCWS says.

"The fuel free [buffer] is approximately 3-metres wide and 200-metres long.”

This fuel-free buffer is expected to be completed within the next 72 hours. Helicopters are dropping fire retardant throughout the area to slow the fire's spread, to ensure crews have the time to complete the control lines.

“Once control lines are in place, medium and small-scale hand ignitions will be used to bring the fire’s edge to these pre-established areas where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire,” the BCWS says.

A 3.5-hectare test ignition will be conducted in the area today to “assess receptivity for future planned ignition operations.”

As early as Monday, a 150-hectare planned ignition may be conducted on the north side of Carrot Mountain, while another 250-hectare controlled burn is planned on the northwest side of the mountain.

As a precautionary measure, structure protection trailers and a “mass water delivery system” has been set up in the Glenrosa area, and a contingent of 250 personnel are ready to mobilize in the event the fire moves down the Powers Creek drainage and towards Glenrosa.

The BCWS says while the area could be challenged by the fire if winds start picking up from the north, these conditions are not forecast for at least the next week.