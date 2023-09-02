Central Okanagan EOC doesn't expect to rescind further orders, alerts this weekend

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 8:11 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said it doesn’t expect to rescind any additional evacuation orders or alerts for the rest of the long weekend.

In a statement, the EOC said crews will work through the weekend to remove hazards and restore infrastructure so properties are safe for residents, noting this work is expected to take until early to mid-week.

“Returning residents to their homes safely and as quickly as possible remains a top priority. The areas were evacuation orders remain are those hardest hit by the fire and require more work before they are safe for residents to return,” the statement said.

“While crews are making good progress, they are dealing with challenging terrain that makes restoration more complicated.”

The EOC said some areas may still have active firefighting underway, or other dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees and other debris.

Information on the status of current evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the Central Okanagan EOC website.

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has announced that a number of residents in the McNaughton Road area of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation IR#10 can return to their homes on Saturday afternoon.

A list of properties that have been downgraded to evacuation alert can be found online here.

Residents whose properties remain on alert are reminded they must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period if conditions should change.

If residents returning home notice smoke or hot spots within areas under order or alert, they are asked to call the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

"Residents of the McNaughton Rd area and Westbank First Nation IR#10 are returning to a neighbourhood impacted by wildfire with full-to-partial structure loss in some areas," the EOC said.

"Residents are asked to stay off neighbouring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage."

Since properties in these areas were without power for several days, those affected by outages are advised to speak with their insurers about what to do with the contents of their home, including spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items.

The EOC has a program set up for curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers. More information on this program can be found online here.

"Emergency services are working to get everyone home as soon as it is safe to do so and there is a systematic process of hazard assessments underway."

Recent weather patterns, including rain, have helped firefighters, though the public is reminded that the fire grounds are dangerous and crews need space to do their work.

For public safety, people are asked to not enter areas under order.

The BC Wildfire Service Area Restriction within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire located adjacent to West Kelowna also remains until Sept 8, 2023, or until the Order is rescinded. Through the long weekend, Conservation Officers will be enforcing this prder.

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca

ORIGINAL: 10:40 a.m.

Fire crews will conduct a small “test-ignition” north of the Powers Creek drainage Saturday, as work continues to safeguard homes in the Glenrosa area from any future growth of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The large fire, estimated at 13,712 hectares, continues to burn in the hills above West Kelowna, after it was first discovered on Aug. 15. Since then, it has destroyed many homes in the region, along Westside Road and in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

But fire crews have now fully extinguished all fire near homes along Westside Road, using infrared scans to ensure all hot spots have been put out.

The focus of firefighters has now largely turned to the southwest end of the fire, near the Powers Creek drainage and the Glenrosa neighbourhood. Increased winds early last week resulted in an expansion of evacuation alerts in that area.

“Along the west and southwest flanks, the wildfire is still actively burning above the ridgeline on the east side of the Powers Creek drainage. Substantial forward planning has gone into addressing concerns in this area,” the BC Wildfire Service says in a Saturday morning update.

Firefighters who rappel out of helicopters, known as “Rapattack” crews, have completed helipad construction in hard-to-access areas north of the Powers Creek drainage, while heavy equipment has worked along Smith Creek Road to allow easier access for ground crews.

“This has allowed ground crews to safely engage in direct attack methods above Glenrosa. Two 20-person unit crews are currently working in this area of the fire, building a fuel-free buffer zone in the drainage where heavy equipment is unable to work due to the steep terrain," the BCWS says.

"The fuel free [buffer] is approximately 3-metres wide and 200-metres long.”

This fuel-free buffer is expected to be completed within the next 72 hours. Helicopters are dropping fire retardant throughout the area to slow the fire's spread, to ensure crews have the time to complete the control lines.

“Once control lines are in place, medium and small-scale hand ignitions will be used to bring the fire’s edge to these pre-established areas where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire,” the BCWS says.

A 3.5-hectare test ignition will be conducted in the area today to “assess receptivity for future planned ignition operations.”

As early as Monday, a 150-hectare planned ignition may be conducted on the north side of Carrot Mountain, while another 250-hectare controlled burn is planned on the northwest side of the mountain.

As a precautionary measure, structure protection trailers and a “mass water delivery system” has been set up in the Glenrosa area, and a contingent of 250 personnel are ready to mobilize in the event the fire moves down the Powers Creek drainage and towards Glenrosa.

The BCWS says while the area could be challenged by the fire if winds start picking up from the north, these conditions are not forecast for at least the next week.