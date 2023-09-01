Do-not-consume water notice for West Kelowna Estates downgraded

Photo: pixabay

The do-not-consume water notice for West Kelowna Estates has been downgraded to a boil water notice.

“The water has been monitored and tested and, in consultation with Interior Health, determined that it safe for consumption, provided that is boiled,” the City of West Kelowna said in a release.

A boil water notice also remains in place until further notice for the following systems, due to high turbidity and chlorine-only treatment being insufficient to guarantee the disinfection of microorganisms:

Rose Valley – Lakeview Water System

Sunnyside/Pritchard System

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in an affected service area.

Under a boil water notice, Interior Health recommends that everyone in the service area use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

Anyone who needs to access a safe alternative source of water can use the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can access the station for free during the boil water notices.