Fundraiser for 13 Wilson's Landing firefighters who lost homes passes goal

Photo: GoFundMe

A fundraiser for the 13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire has blown past its goal.

The “rebuild fund” has passed $142,000, eclipsing its original $130,000 goal. An additional fundraiser for the same cause has also brought in over $10,000.

“This is such a difficult, and an incredible story of people who go to work on a volunteer basis, to serve the community, only to lose almost all of their assets,” said GoFundMe organizer Arne Perrin.

“That's a terrible thing. All I can say, it's incredible the community has stepped up in the way we have in such a short period that they have.”

More than 690 people have donated to the fundraiser and Perrin says support has been coming in from far beyond the Okanagan.

“We've had international donors, we've had donors from across the country. We've certainly had an amount of support locally, but I have to tell you… there is a very broad community of people that felt compelled to help.”

Perrin says Wilson’s Landing fire chief Paul Zydowicz, who also lost his home, is his cousin-in-law. He initially wanted to do something to help the family, but Zydowicz asked him to broaden it out to the entire department.

The money raised will be split amongst the firefighters' families who lost their homes to help them bridge the gaps left behind by insurance.

“It's great that we're speaking about this fantastically large number, but the reality is, when you break it down into the family units, $10,000 doesn't go very far in today's age,” Perrin said. “Especially when you consider it's going to take them two years to rebuild.”

The fundraiser will be closed on Sept. 5, so you have one last chance to throw in your support.

You can also support the fire department directly through their charitable arm, the Wilson's Landing Firefighters Association.

Donations can be mailed by cheque to the association at the firehall: 2396 Westside Rd N, Kelowna, BC, V1Z 3T5. The hall survived the fire and is not receiving mail now, but it is being held for when service is restored.

E-transfers and messages of support can also be sent to [email protected].