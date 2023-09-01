BC Hydro has replaced 130 of 359 power poles damaged by McDougall Creek fire

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro says it has about 120 workers on the ground replacing infrastructure destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The McDougall Creek wildfire caused significant damage to the electrical infrastructure in the area – about 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment need to be replaced.

In an update Friday afternoon, the utility says it has now replaced nearly 130 power poles and will continue their work through the long weekend.

“While crews are making good progress, they are dealing with challenging terrain that makes restoration more complicated,” BC Hydro said.

“In some areas, pole replacement requires drilling and hammering into rock, which can slow work down. Despite these challenges, BC Hydro hopes to have a portion of customers on Westside Road restored by mid-next week.”

BC Hydro thanked residents for their patience while they work.