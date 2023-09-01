Southbound lanes of Highway 97 closed on WFN lands after pedestrian struck

Photo: Mike Williamson

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of what is described as a "serious collision" on Highway 97 at Elk Road.

"The incident involves a pedestrian and motor vehicle in the southbound lane. Motorists are advised that traffic will be affected and to expect delays in that area for the majority of the day as the investigation proceeds," RCMP said in a statement.

ORIGINAL 11:20 a.m.

Emergency crews have blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 97 near Elk Road.

The details of the incident are not known, but traffic is being redirected off the highway on WFN lands.

Police and fire crews are at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays while traveling through the area