No additional evacuation order rescinds expected Friday night

Photo: BCWS Machine guard and at the edge of the McDougall Creek wildfire

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it does not expect to rescind any additional Evacuation Orders or Alerts on Friday night.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire, which is estimated at 13,712.3 hectares is size, remains classified as Out of Control by BC Wildfire.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in a news release early Friday evening that the wildfire remained quiet overnight with cooler weather allowing BC Wildfire to continue their work.

"We continue our planning and preparations in the Glenrosa area,” Brolund said. “The public can expect to see fire crews out in all areas in the coming days and nights. Equipment for water storage and delivery will be placed into the upper Webber Road area today as well.”

Brolund added that last nights house fire in the West Kelowna Estates area was concerning for many

“We appreciate residents in that area who remain on Evacuation Alert being prepared and ready to move if it became necessary. The public should continue to take comfort over the long weekend knowing that our crews are here and will remain here, regardless of what day it is. We will continue to respond aggressively as needed to protect the West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation communities."

Shortly before 1 a.m., West Kelowna Fire Rescue received reports of a fire in a garage on Shaleridge Place in West Kelowna Estates. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not believed to be related to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Progress is being made in power restoration with BC Hydro crews replacing nearly 130 power poles damaged by wildfire.

As firefighting efforts continue, residents should expect to see smoke and flames, as well as the regular movement of fire equipment through neighbourhoods adjacent to areas on order or alert.

The EOC said fire activity may be visible in some areas.

Anyone who sees fire activity outside expected areas should call *5555 to report a wildfire and 911 to report a fire within city limits.

If residents notice hot spots within their areas, they are asked to the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

The EOC said getting residents back to their homes safely, and as quickly as possible, remains a top priority.

"Many areas remain where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks."

Work on removing alerts and orders continues to be ongoing between the EOC and BCWS.

The public is reminded not to enter areas under an Evacuation Order for their safety and the fire crews' safety.

Boaters are asked to please avoid the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow access to BC Wildfire aircraft.

ORIGINAL: 10:47 a.m.

While the McDougall Creek fire may appear quiet from parts of West Kelowna, the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze remains active on its west and southwest flank.

The fire has received “very minimal” amounts of rain over the past two days.

The fire started to move this week down into the Powers Creek drainage and into spruce stands, which burn hotter, resulting in another 700 hectares of growth. The fire is now 13,712 hectares.

“Structure protection personnel have completed a structural defense plan for the community of Glenrosa,” BCWS said online Friday morning.

“A structure protection contingent of over 250 personnel are ready to mobilize and engage in the large-scale structure protection plan should the fire continue to grow southerly and into Glenrosa.”

The entire neighbourhood of Glenrosa remains on evacuation alert.

Crews have now established access and egress routes into the Powers Creek drainage while rappel crews have built a helipad to the north. Heavy equipment has worked along Smith Creek Road to allow crews to directly attack the fire above Glenrosa.

Heavy equipment teams are continuing work on a contingency machine guard in the Glenrosa/Powers Creek area, connecting the Bear Main FSR around the west side of Crystal Mountain and back around into Glenrosa Road continuing east above the Glenrosa community.

Crews are also at work along Bear Main Road and Jack Pine Road to open up the above tree canopy, a process referred to as day lighting. “This technique limits the ability for the fire to spot across the existing roads, should it burn up into the tree canopies,” BCWS said.

Mop-up operations continue on a 250-hectare planned ignition that took place Aug. 29 on the western flank of the fire. Rain and higher humidity meant the burn was smaller than the initially planned 400 hectares.

To the east, “crews have ensured complete extinguishment of hot spots adjacent to properties along West Side Road and demobilized all equipment,” BCWS said. “Infrared scans were completed throughout impacted areas to ensure all remaining hot spots were targeted.”

Westside Road remains closed in the area while BC Hydro crews work to rebuild infrastructure.

There will be 262 firefighters, 29 operational field staff, 48 pieces of heavy equipment and BC Hydro technicians and RCMP working throughout the day, in addition to air support when needed.