Crews building guards on western flanks of McDougall Creek fire

Photo: BCWS Machine guard and at the edge of the McDougall Creek wildfire

While the McDougall Creek fire may appear quiet from parts of West Kelowna, the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze remains active on its west and southwest flank.

The fire has received “very minimal” amounts of rain over the past two days.

The fire started to move this week down into the Powers Creek drainage and into spruce stands, which burn hotter, resulting in another 700 hectares of growth. The fire is now 13,712 hectares.

“Structure protection personnel have completed a structural defense plan for the community of Glenrosa,” BCWS said online Friday morning.

“A structure protection contingent of over 250 personnel are ready to mobilize and engage in the large-scale structure protection plan should the fire continue to grow southerly and into Glenrosa.”

The entire neighbourhood of Glenrosa remains on evacuation alert.

Crews have now established access and egress routes into the Powers Creek drainage while rappel crews have built a helipad to the north. Heavy equipment has worked along Smith Creek Road to allow crews to directly attack the fire above Glenrosa.

Heavy equipment teams are continuing work on a contingency machine guard in the Glenrosa/Powers Creek area, connecting the Bear Main FSR around the west side of Crystal Mountain and back around into Glenrosa Road continuing east above the Glenrosa community.

Crews are also at work along Bear Main Road and Jack Pine Road to open up the above tree canopy, a process referred to as day lighting. “This technique limits the ability for the fire to spot across the existing roads, should it burn up into the tree canopies,” BCWS said.

Mop-up operations continue on a 250-hectare planned ignition that took place Aug. 29 on the western flank of the fire. Rain and higher humidity meant the burn was smaller than the initially planned 400 hectares.

To the east, “crews have ensured complete extinguishment of hot spots adjacent to properties along West Side Road and demobilized all equipment,” BCWS said. “Infrared scans were completed throughout impacted areas to ensure all remaining hot spots were targeted.”

Westside Road remains closed in the area while BC Hydro crews work to rebuild infrastructure.

There will be 262 firefighters, 29 operational field staff, 48 pieces of heavy equipment and BC Hydro technicians and RCMP working throughout the day, in addition to air support when needed.