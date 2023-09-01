Overnight house fire in West Kelowna not related to McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: Kathy Williams

A home went up in flames overnight in West Kelowna.

Shortly before 1 a.m., West Kelowna Fire Rescue received reports of a fire in a garage on Shaleridge Place in West Kelowna Estates.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund says crews arrived to find a three-storey, single-family home fully engulfed, with embers casting throughout the neighbourhood.

The fire was contained to the single structure, but the home sustained major damage in the blaze, visible from across the lake in Kelowna.

WKFR responded with four fire engines and 20 firefighters.

A bush truck and four firefighters from Kelowna Fire Department assisted with patrols through the neighbourhood to prevent spot fires from embers, says Brolund.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not believed to be related to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The single occupant of the home is safe and in the care of Emergency Support Services.

An off-duty RCMP officer woke and alerted neighbourhood residents to prepare in case the fire spread.

Crews have remained on scene overnight, and patrols of the neighbourhood will continue to ensure no fire spread, says Brolund.