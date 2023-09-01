Insurance adjusters on the ground to assess wildfire damage claims

Photo: Madison Reeve A home destroyed by the McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna Estates

The number of homes damaged by The McDougall Creek wildfire and other fires in the Southern Interior this summer could be a lot higher than first thought.

“We’ve got some homes, just under 200, that have been directly impacted, damaged destroyed by this fire (McDougall Creek). We’re going to have a whole lot as well that have things like smoke damage, heat damage, because we saw those flames getting right up to the doorsteps,” says Aaron Sutherland, vice president with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

He says wildfires are covered under a standard home insurance policy and so are things like smoke damage or the cost of replacing appliances damaged by rotting food because of the power being out for an extended period.

It will take about a month to get a better assessment of the overall damage estimate from the fires. In the meantime, insurance adjusters are already on the ground in the West Kelowna area.

“While this is a significant wildfire event, this isn’t anything that the insurance industry isn’t equipped and prepared to respond to," says Sutherland. "The unfortunately reality is that we’re seeing these types of events happen more and more often.”

From the moment people are forced to evacuate their homes, he says they should be in contact with their insurance provider. “Your home insurance policy has coverage for things like hotel rooms, fuel costs, additional food expenses. It’s called additional living expense support and it’s included in the standard home insurance policy.

“People should be taking advantage of that to make sure they’re getting that kind of financial support as well, whether their home is directly impacted or not.”

He points out that those with insurance shouldn’t have to turn to Emergency Support Services for food and accommodation vouchers.

On Wednesday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced it is in the process of scheduling escorted-entry neighbourhood bus visits for property owners who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

It’s the first step toward rebuilding, something Sutherland says typically takes less than two years. He acknowledges there could be some additional challenges in this case.

“When you see a concentrated number of homes damaged or destroyed all needing to be rebuilt, there’s only so many homebuilders and it’s been quite busy in the Okanagan on that front to begin with.”

He says it could cost more or take longer than anticipated. “But that what’s insurance is here for. To make sure you have the financial support you need, even while dealing with challenges like that.”

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has specific information on its website for those impacted by the 2023 wildfires. If you don't see the information you're looking for, contact Insurance Bureau of Canada's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or the B.C. regional office at [email protected]