West Kelowna resident creates stickers benefiting those impacted by wildfires

Madison Reeve

A West Kelowna resident has started an initiative with the goal of raising funds for people impacted by the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Kristi Green lives in the Glenrosa area.

She decided to create custom Okanagan-based vinyl stickers, honouring firefighters who kept the community safe from fire.

"It was my husband's idea. We were sitting around just talking about things that we could do for the community, and he said, 'Why don't you just make some stickers?' I have a Cricut at home...it's one of my hobbies. He suggested that I create stickers for our community, and it evolved from there to wanting to donate the money that we could collect from the stickers," she said.

The stickers are available in white or black and are offered on a donation basis, with a minimum contribution of $5.

The stickers say 'Okanagan Strong' and 'West Kelowna Strong'.

Money raised will go to the Disaster Relief Fund, which is facilitated by the West Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society.

A total of 189 properties are now confirmed to be damaged or lost to wildfire in the Central Okanagan.

Green says she will be covering the material costs associated with producing the stickers. This means that every penny collected from the sale of each sticker will directly benefit the fund.

In an effort to maintain complete transparency, she has also set up a Google Drive spreadsheet where interested individuals can track the progress of the fundraising campaign.

"We have been on alert for 13 days now. I know that we are very fortunate to still be at home right now, but it's a surreal feeling for our community. It feels like the community is coming together, and it's a heartwarming sensation," she said.

For more information, you can visit the Okanagan Strong Facebook page.

To place an order, you can email [email protected].